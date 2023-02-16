Analyzing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Establishment Labs -49.50% -209.77% -36.38%

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.43 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $126.68 million 13.96 -$41.14 million ($3.11) -23.37

This table compares LogicMark and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LogicMark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LogicMark and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Establishment Labs has a consensus target price of $100.57, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats LogicMark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2. The company was founded by Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

