Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

