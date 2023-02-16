Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Boston Properties comprises 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

NYSE:BXP traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 147,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

