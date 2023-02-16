Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 25,482 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,482 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

