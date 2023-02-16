Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Koninklijke Philips Profile

PHG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 234,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.