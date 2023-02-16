Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 915,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,907,000 after acquiring an additional 521,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

PANW stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.85. 958,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,399. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.