Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. 1,234,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and have sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.