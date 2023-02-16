Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 500.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,267,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

TCOM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. 943,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

