Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.57.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

