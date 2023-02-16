Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $13.64 on Wednesday, reaching $196.18. 7,362,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,012. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.66. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

