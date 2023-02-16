Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.77. 1,119,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

