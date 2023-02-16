Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $64-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.46 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.88.
Amplitude Stock Down 12.2 %
NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 924,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $26.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
Further Reading
