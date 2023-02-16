Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.47 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 1,198,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,916. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

