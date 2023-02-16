Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $283.00 million-$291.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.16)-$(0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 901,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $43.81.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,129 shares of company stock valued at $314,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

