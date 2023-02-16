Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $4.06 on Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $61.35 million and $2.45 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00016431 BTC on exchanges.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,120,787 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

