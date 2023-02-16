AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Lake Street Capital

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 474,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,384. AMMO has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). AMMO had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AMMO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 11.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 769,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

