Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $271,357.03 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.