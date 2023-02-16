Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Sells $271,357.03 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

