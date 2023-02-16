American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72-4.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.
American Water Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 688,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,650. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02.
American Water Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.
Institutional Trading of American Water Works
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
See Also
