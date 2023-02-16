Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. 1,090,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,815. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Ameren by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

