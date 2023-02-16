Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,815. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.70.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

