Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.36 EPS.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.8 %

AMED stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. 527,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,096. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $79.30 and a 52-week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

