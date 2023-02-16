Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $100.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ambarella Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 132.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 375.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

