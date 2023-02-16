Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 6.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.22. 336,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 707,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Altus Power Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Altus Power by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

