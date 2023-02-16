Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,479,473. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

