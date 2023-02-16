Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 5,164 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 4,495,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,847,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

