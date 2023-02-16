Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,228,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,915,000. Home Depot makes up 8.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.12% of Home Depot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Home Depot by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 49,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 23,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 170,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $319.62. 1,190,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,553. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $352.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.