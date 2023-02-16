Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.50

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.50 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.55). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 1,413,727 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

Altitude Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Featured Stories

