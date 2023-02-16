Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $131.90 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $131.90 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.01318393 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006073 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014189 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034470 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.01641933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.