Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

