Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 991,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,411. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

