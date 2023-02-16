Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.66

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €190.66 ($205.01) and traded as high as €221.05 ($237.69). Allianz shares last traded at €219.80 ($236.34), with a volume of 554,298 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($266.67) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Allianz Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.99.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

