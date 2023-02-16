Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. 691,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $700.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.