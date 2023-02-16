Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,057 shares of company stock valued at $842,391 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $101.04. 33,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,634. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

