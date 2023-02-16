Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 102,936 shares of company stock valued at $286,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Stock Down 10.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allbirds stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 2,247,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,922. The firm has a market cap of $403.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.