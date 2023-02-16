Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after purchasing an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 97.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,988 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $338.39 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $529.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.02. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

