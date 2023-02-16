Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $115.31 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $115.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00081352 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00058098 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010129 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024343 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003868 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001939 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000234 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,645,823 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,447,664 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
