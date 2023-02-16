Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $115.31 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $115.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00024343 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,645,823 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,447,664 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

