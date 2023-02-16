Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.65. 32,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

