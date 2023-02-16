Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-12.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.33 billion.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.67. 1,956,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,156. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.37.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

