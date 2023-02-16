Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 908.4 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Down 0.3 %
AKZOF opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.39. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $102.30.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
