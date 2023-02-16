Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $324,547. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.