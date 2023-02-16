Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 69,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

