Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Cut by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,862 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.82% of Agilent Technologies worth $660,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,889 shares of company stock worth $29,810,061.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Shares of A stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.51. 249,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,633. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

