AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.0% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

HD stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.87. 1,204,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $352.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.65.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

