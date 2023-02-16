Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

