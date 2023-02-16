AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.16

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.16 and last traded at $91.94, with a volume of 225377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $214,427,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

