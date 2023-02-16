AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AdvanSix Stock Up 0.3 %
AdvanSix stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.
Insider Transactions at AdvanSix
In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,046.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
AdvanSix Company Profile
Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.
Featured Stories
