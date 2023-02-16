Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

ADBE stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.65. 731,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average is $346.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

