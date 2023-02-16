adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $146.62

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.62 and traded as high as $152.21. adidas shares last traded at $149.13, with a volume of 489 shares traded.
adidas Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
