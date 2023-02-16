Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 108.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 164,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

