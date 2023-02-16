AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Update

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 941,018 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $21.73. 103,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

